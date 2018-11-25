Have you seen these photos of Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Sunny Leone?

Photos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding party are hitting headlines today.
The latest edition of celebrity social media photos includes photos from
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding party to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest photo. Scroll to see all celebrity photos.
Deepika Padukone’s stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a click of the actor from last night’s wedding party.
We also got to see photos of Ranveer Singh shared by Shanoo Sharma on Instagram.
“A match made in Paradise,” wrote Shanoo Sharma with the click.
Sharing a photo of himself and sister Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, “With my Beautiful Sister Last Night at #ranveerdeepika’ s partay.”
Poonam Damania shared these photos and wrote along, “#kareenakapoorkhan as #kaa for #mowglilegendofthejungle @netflix_in.”
Amrita Arora posted a set of photos this morning and Twinkle Khanna was also seen along. “Coldddd nights at @hilton_shillim …fun and healthy times with friends and family ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Amrita with the photos.
Varun Dhawan attended IFFI 2018 in Goa. The actor was also part of a panel discussion along with his father David Dhawan.
Sonam Kapoor shared this click today.
Hina Khan too shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Believe in yourself and you will be unstoppable! ✨💖.”
Disha Patani looked stunning as always in her latest click.
It is Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh’s son Riaan’s birthday. “My Dearest Riaan, Happy Birthday my Baby Boy. I wish you Joy, I wish you Happiness, I wish you Love and I wish you the whole world in all its glory.. Life is living You, Seeing you grow, Seeing Conquer and seeing you make everyone around you so so happy.. I want to be the best version of myself because I don’t want to let you down and that’s my life’s biggest ambition.. I Love You ❤️. #mysonmylife #myeverything #myhero #mylittleking,” wrote Genelia with the picture.
Sunny Leone shared this click and wrote, “I swear I also worked out lol….fit Sunday with @dirrty99.”
Sunny also shared this photo on her Instagram account and wrote, “Aahhhh….hhhhaaaaaa!! Now I see you! Lol.”
Kriti Sanon shared a photo with her pet and the caption along read, “Ok Disco, Lets Talk ! But just so u know we humans are quite complicated..💁🏻♀️ Between whats said and not meant And whats meant but not said, Most of the love is lost. #khalilgibran Good morning! 🌼🌼.”
Bipasha Basu shared a few photos recently.
New Mommy of B-town Neha Dhupia also shared some recent photoshoot clicks.
“All my images are self-portraits, even when I’m not in them,”😊 read the caption of this recent photo of Anupam Kher.
Hrithik Roshan posted a set of photos too and wrote along, “Here is Sussanne , my closest friend ( also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys..A moment in itself..It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas , it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided..Here’s to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home..#beOpen #bebrave #artoflove #tolerance #courage #abundance #loveisgreaterthanfear #explorersforever #childrenarethefuture #harmony.”