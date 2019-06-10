Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in 83

After wrapping up her debut production venture Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone is all set to share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan directorial ’83. This will be Deepika and Ranveer’s first on-screen appearance after getting married in 2018. Deepika will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. She has joined the cast in London.

’83 traces India’s first ever cricket world cup victory in 1983. The Kabir Khan film is touted to be one of the biggest sports movies of all times with an impressive ensemble cast. While Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, ’83 will also see Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal and Pankaj Tripathi as PR. Man Singh.

Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 is set to hit screens on April 10, 2020. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.