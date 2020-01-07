Deepika Padukone joins protest at JNU; earns praise and brickbats

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday was seen outside Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. The actor joined a protest against violence in the JNU campus.
Deepika is in New Delhi to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak, also starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal.
While Deepika Padukone is yet to speak about the violence at JNU, the actor earlier today told PTI, “I feel proud about it that people are coming out — be it on the streets or wherever they are — they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important. If we want to see change in life and society, it is important that a point of view be put forward.”
Highlights
The hastag #BoycottChhapaak is currently trending on Twitter. Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak will hit screens on January 10.
Filmmaker Rakesh Sharma tweeted, "Perhaps this is a moment bigger than Shabana Azmi, during an award ceremony, condemning Safdar Hashmi’s brutal killing. The times are far worse, government harsher & vindictive. An act of courage by #DeepikaPadukone, already a target of RW boycott-calls."
Politician Milind Deora shared on Twitter, "Insinuating that @deepikapadukone visited #JNU to promote her film means you’re ignorant as hell! She has much to lose & could have easily chosen to sit on the fence like everyone else. Tough being an artist these days: damned if you do & damned if you don’t. #DeepikaPadukone"
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on Twitter, "As a film critic, I won't review #Chhapaak. I can't watch a movie of a lead actress who shares stage with people who chants slogans to break India. Desh k gaddaro k saath jo mehez apni film k promotion liye khadi ho jaaye, uski film dekhna sharmanaak hoga. Shame on #DeepikaPadukone."
"Let’s not forget she is also the producer of the films .. stakes are even higher. Mad respect for @deepikapadukone," Anurag Kashyap said via Twitter.
TV producer and quiz master Siddhartha Basu posted on Twitter, "Showing solidarity. Standing up for what's right, whatever the consequences. Way to go, @deepikapadukone."
Writer Kanika Dhillon tweeted, "@deepikapadukone! Students are the heroes of these protests- they r the face and the voice! And when their beloved heros n icons go and stand besides them...That’s when the echoes get louder!"