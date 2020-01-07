Deepika Padukone joins protest at JNU; earns praise and brickbats

Deepika Padukone left without addressing the crowd at the protest. Deepika Padukone left without addressing the crowd at the protest.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday was seen outside Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. The actor joined a protest against violence in the JNU campus.

Deepika is in New Delhi to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak, also starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal.

While Deepika Padukone is yet to speak about the violence at JNU, the actor earlier today told PTI, “I feel proud about it that people are coming out — be it on the streets or wherever they are — they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important. If we want to see change in life and society, it is important that a point of view be put forward.”