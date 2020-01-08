Deepika Padukone: What I am seeing today, it pains me

Deepika Padukone was present at the JNU protest on January 7. (Photo: APH Images) Deepika Padukone was present at the JNU protest on January 7. (Photo: APH Images)

Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday to lend solidarity to students following Sunday’s violence. Padukone was in New Delhi to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Padukone was asked about the growing unrest in the country and the protests being held at various universities. She said, “What I wanted to say, I said it two years ago when Padmaavat was released. What I am seeing today, it pains me. I hope it doesn’t become the new normal. That anyone can say anything and they can get away with it. I get scared and I feel sad as well. This is not the foundation of our country.”

Also Read | Deepika Padukone joins protest at JNU

In an interview with NDTV, the Chhapaak actor said, “I feel proud that we are not scared of expressing ourselves. It (is good) that we are thinking of our country and its future. Whatever may be our point of view, it is nice to see people coming out on to the streets and elsewhere to voice their opinions.”

Both these statements were given before Deepika Padukone visited JNU.

PHOTOS | Deepika Padukone visits JNU, lends solidarity to students

Many actors have applauded Deepika’s stand as Bollywood celebrities are often criticised for not having a definitive stance. Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Raj Babbar, Nikkhil Advani, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sudhir Mishra, Swara Bhasker and Anurag Kashyap among others took to social media to support the Chhapaak actor.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak will hit screens on January 10.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App