Deepika Padukone is the cynosure of all eyes at Cannes Film Festival 2022, see photos

Deepika Padukone, a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, on Thursday attended the premiere of Armageddon Time and became the cynosure of all eyes. For the third day of the gala, Deepika opted for a red gown and looked chic.

Earlier, Deepika stunned many as she walked the red carpet at the film festival in a saree, designed by Sabyasachi. Her retro look was appreciated by many. She also attended a conference for which she wore a printed shirt and emerald pants. On the second day, she looked gorgeous in her black outfit.

Deepika Padukone had earlier said that she is proud to be a jury member at the festival and mentioned that she never imagined being in this spot when she started her career 15 years ago.

“15 years ago, when I came to this industry, I don’t think anyone had faith in me, or my talent. So, 15 years later, to be a part of the jury and to be experiencing some of the best cinema in the world has been an incredible journey and I am truly grateful for that,” she said.

Besides Deepika Padukone, other Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Urvashi Rautela have also impressed the fashion police with their outfits.

On the work front, Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline. She was last seen in the film, 83, where she played the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.