Deepika Padukone attends jury dinner at Cannes 2022. See photos, video

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone attended the jury dinner before walking the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in France. The actor, who has gone there as one of the jury members, looked stylish in her sequinned dress. She paired it with brown coloured high boots.

Deepika was joined by other jury members: actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier for the dinner.

Photos of Deepika from Hotel Martinez, Cannes, surfaced on her fan pages on social media. In a video, the actor was seen walking in style with a bright smile on her face.

Earlier, Padukone had shared a fun reel on her Instagram handle, wherein she gave a glimpse of Cannes to her fans as soon as she landed. From its pristine white houses with orange slanting roofs, to its general all-round loveliness, the actor made sure to make her fans feel that they are a part of the journey too.

In the said clip, Deepika had just landed at Cannes and was seen interacting with an executive at the airport about her 11-hour long flight from LA, during which, she claimed, she slept throughout.

Padukone has been a Cannes regular since 2017. Padukone is a part of the nine-member jury — four women and five men, who will jointly decide which movie will take home the prize.

French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The jury will announce this year’s winners on May 28.