Sunday, July 31, 2022

Deepika Padukone is a queen in new pics from Mijwan fashion show, Ranveer Singh is left sweating. See photos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp together for Manish Malhotra's collection at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 31, 2022 6:23:49 pm
deepika, ranveerDeepika Padukone shares some behind-the-stage moments from her and Ranveer Singh's recent ramp walk. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra at the recently hosted Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai. It appears not only DeepVeer fans, but Deepika too is not yet done with the event’s photos. She took to Instagram to share more photos from the night.

Sharing some moments from the stage and backstage, Deepika wrote, “And it went like…🎭.” The post has some fun clicks of Deepika and Ranveer, including the one where Deepika can be seen making it to the ramp like a queen. Ranveer too reacted to the post with a hot face emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The event made a return to the city after three years due to the pandemic, and it was a star-studded one. The fashion night is hosted by actor Shabana Azmi and her NGO, Mijwan Welfare Society.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Many celebrities like Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, and Dia Mirza attended the event. But the limelight was completely on Deepika and Ranveer.

Manish Malhotra too shared some photos and wrote, “With the Stunning Muses @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh #love #10yearsofmijwan @mwsyouth @manishmalhotraworld.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Earlier, Ranveer too shared a video from the gala night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Here are some photos of Deepika and Ranveer from the fashion event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s controversial nude photoshoot continues to be in the news, after Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about it. Saying that ‘people have a lot of time on their hands’, Kareena addressed the photoshoot as an ‘open ticket’ for everyone to discuss.

Speaking to India Today, Kareena said recently, “I think bolne ke liye sabko bolna hai (I think people say it for the sake of saying). It is an open ticket for everyone to discuss and have debates. I feel like everyone has a lot of free time too because everyone has an opinion on everything. I don’t know why it is such a big take. Like I said, it just proves that everyone has a lot of free time.”

An FIR was also filed against Ranveer in Mumbai, and an NGO insisted that he had ‘outraged the modesty’ of women by posing for such photographs.

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
