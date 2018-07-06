Deepika Padukone recently crossed a milestone on Instagram. Deepika Padukone recently crossed a milestone on Instagram.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s Instagram family is 25 million strong. On Friday, Deepika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a boomerang video of herself showering flying kisses. “25 million”, she captioned the video.

With this, Deepika is currently ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the photo-sharing platform.

Modi has 13.5 million followers while Big B has a score of 9.5 million. The Piku star is also ahead of Virat Kohli (22.7 million), Shah Rukh Khan (13.3 million), Salman Khan (17.3 million), Aamir Khan (1.2 million) and Ranveer Singh (13.3 million).

Deepika rose to fame with superstar Shah Rukh Khan after starring in Om Shanti Om. After that, she featured in films like Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Piku, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

She also tried her hands in Hollywood by starring alongside Vin Diesel in the movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

