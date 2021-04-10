Deepika Padukone calls herself ‘Indiranagar ki gundi’ after Rahul Dravid’s viral video

Deepika Padukone treated fans with a cute picture of herself on Saturday. (Photos: Deepika Padukone/Instagram and Screengrab)

Deepika Padukone is the new ‘Indiranagar ki gundi’ after Rahul Dravid’s video went viral on the internet. The actor on Saturday posted a baby photo of herself, clicked by her mother Ujjala Padukone. The photo has Deepika smiling while looking at the camera. She can be seen nibbling on her fingers.

Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote, “Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!” As soon as she posted the picture, fans dropped cute comments for the Bajirao Mastani actor. “Baby Padukone was so cute,” wrote one fan while another fan mentioned, “Yeh gundi badi pyaari hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The photo and it’s caption comes right after Rahul Dravid’s new TVC viral on social media platforms. The ad shows Rahul’s angry avatar. As it comes to an end, the former Indian cricketer is heard yelling, ‘Indiranagar ka gunda hu main.’

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of The Intern, which was announced earlier this week. Sharing a poster on Instagram, the actor wrote, “What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again!”

She is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika also recently launched her website, which will feature everything about her upcoming films, her photoshoots and a lot more.