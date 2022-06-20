scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Eagle eyed fans spot Deepika Padukone as Jal Devi in Brahmastra 4K trailer

Fans are speculating Deepika Padukone's cameo as 'Jal Devi' in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is also expected to have Shah Rukh Khan making an appearance.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 20, 2022 10:29:32 am
brahmastra deepika padukone cameoFans think Deepika Padukone is a part of Brahmastra. (Photo: Instagram/Deepika Padukone)

Amid speculations about Shah Rukh Khan being a part of Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming Brahmastra, eagle eyed fans have started discussing a new theory, of Deepika Padukone making an appearance in the mega sci-fi project too. It started when the makers on Sunday, released the film’s trailer in 4K, giving a better look at one particular shot.

Ever since the trailer first came out last week, there have been a lot of fan theories and trends around what to expect from the mythological fantasy fiction. But one particular shot had left many scratching their heads. The woman in it neither looked like the female lead Alia Bhatt, or the antagonist Mouni Roy. Now, in the 4K version, fans suspect it to be Deepika, with whom Ayan previously collaborated in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Also read |RPanbir Kapoor wants Brahmastra to ‘break into South Indian markets’: ‘We want our story to be seen by them’

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The three part franchise begins with telling the story of Shiva, played by Ranbir in Part 1.

According to fan theories, while Deepika plays the ‘Jal Devi’ (Water Goddess), SRK will have a cameo and may play a grey character. While both will have a fleeting appearance in the first part, they’ll reprise their roles full throttle in the upcoming sequels.

Also read |Is Ranbir Kapoor wearing shoes inside a temple in Brahmastra scene? Ayan Mukerji issues clarification: ‘Film pays respect to Indian culture…’

A source had recently confirmed to indianexpress.com that Shah Rukh is indeed part of Brahmastra. The source said, “SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes. The superstar completed shooting his part some months ago, and is totally looking forward to the film’s release.”

