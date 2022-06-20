Eagle eyed fans spot Deepika Padukone as Jal Devi in Brahmastra 4K trailer

Amid speculations about Shah Rukh Khan being a part of Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming Brahmastra, eagle eyed fans have started discussing a new theory, of Deepika Padukone making an appearance in the mega sci-fi project too. It started when the makers on Sunday, released the film’s trailer in 4K, giving a better look at one particular shot.

Ever since the trailer first came out last week, there have been a lot of fan theories and trends around what to expect from the mythological fantasy fiction. But one particular shot had left many scratching their heads. The woman in it neither looked like the female lead Alia Bhatt, or the antagonist Mouni Roy. Now, in the 4K version, fans suspect it to be Deepika, with whom Ayan previously collaborated in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Jal character from #Brahmastra seems to look like deepika padukone (blue energy coming out from her hand) While 2nd pic is of Mouny Roy (carries a red stone) pic.twitter.com/lBdl7qfj4N — ravan⚡ (@cheemrish) June 19, 2022

deepika padukone as water goddess jal devi in brahmastra??? oh absolutely fucking it — chandni 🌙 (@dpobsessed) June 15, 2022

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The three part franchise begins with telling the story of Shiva, played by Ranbir in Part 1.

According to fan theories, while Deepika plays the ‘Jal Devi’ (Water Goddess), SRK will have a cameo and may play a grey character. While both will have a fleeting appearance in the first part, they’ll reprise their roles full throttle in the upcoming sequels.

A source had recently confirmed to indianexpress.com that Shah Rukh is indeed part of Brahmastra. The source said, “SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes. The superstar completed shooting his part some months ago, and is totally looking forward to the film’s release.”