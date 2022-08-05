scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Deepika Padukone: ‘I’m at an age where I feel a lot like Piku’

Deepika Padukone said she is at that stage in her life where Piku has become the character she most relates to.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 5, 2022 8:58:18 pm
Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone speaks about her experience of working with Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Piku. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Of all the characters that Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has played in her 15-year acting career, her titular role in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku holds a special place in her heart.

Padukone played the character of a strong-headed ambitious woman Piku Banerjee in the 2015 slice-of-life drama opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who essayed the role of her father, and the late Irrfan Khan.

The 36-year-old actor said she and her sister, professional golfer Anisha Padukone, relate the most to Piku.

“There was something very special about the energy in that film. I feel I and my sister (Anisha) are at an age where we are Piku. There is something about Piku that is very special. And that’s one of the movies that keep coming up in conversations. The stage of life that I am at now, that seem to be my most favourite (character),” Padukone said at an event here on Thursday night.

Deepika Padukone, known for delivering acclaimed performances in films such as Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Padmaavat and Gehraiyaan, said during the making of the film everyone’s aim was to give their best. “I was aware of the fact that I will be opposite these two incredible people but what makes for great collaboration is when you are not competing with your co-stars and you are really genuinely invested in telling a good story and that’s what we are there to do.

“I don’t think Irrfan was trying to be one up on Mr Bachchan or he was trying to be one up on anyone. It was a beautiful collaborative process and we were invested in giving our best,” she said.

Deepika Padukone also shared her experience of battling mental illness. Deepika Padukone first opened about her depression in 2014. She said she hopes that her story would help other people to sail through the tough times.

“For anyone who has ever experienced mental illness, it can be, I am not saying it is, it can be a lonely journey. And that’s when I realized speaking up is how I wanted to take that journey forward. It was my learning, probably my calling, where I felt like by speaking up if I am able to impact one life the purpose would be served,” she said.

Also Read: |Deepika Padukone twins in black with sister Anisha, gives her a kiss. Watch

Her admission about being diagnosed with clinical depression, Padukone said, was the beginning of a bigger cause, which led to setting up a foundation Live Love Laugh, that creates awareness about mental health. Speaking of the vision and mission of the foundation, the actor said it is all about giving hope.

“It can be a lonely journey. We are here to say you are not alone, we are here in this together. So, giving hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety, depression and to let you know you are not alone. And it stems, from one line, when I put my mind to it, I don’t want one life to be lost because of mental illness,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...

On the film front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand-directed film is scheduled to be released next year in January.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:58:18 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

Bengaluru: Woman throws her child to death from fourth floor, arrested

Bengaluru: Woman throws her child to death from fourth floor, arrested

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
CWG 2022

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement