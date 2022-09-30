Deepika Padukone: ‘I prioritize my mind and body over everything else’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about her mental health issues. On multiple occasions, Deepika has confessed to prioritizing her mental health over work. The actor recently opened up about how her mental illness helped her to achieve “that level of awareness”.

Deepika told Vogue Arabia, “I think that my experience with mental illness has brought me to this space today. I prioritize my mind and my body over everything else. Did it take an illness to bring me to that level of awareness? Yes. But I guess that’s what it is. Sometimes you need to go through those experiences to really come out of something having learned something.”

Talking about her mental health journey, the actor said, “You come into this world thinking that if you want to be a successful actor, you have to be all of these things. And then you discover along the way that you can also do it your way.”

