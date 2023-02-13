Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam while shooting Besharam Rang, SRK calls it ‘family holiday’

Despite courting controversy due to Deepika Padukone’s saffron-coloured bikini, Pathaan song “Besharam Rang” found many takers. In a video released by YRF on Monday, the makers take us behind the scenes of the “Besharam Rang” shoot and even explained how the song was made amid challenging weather conditions.

Shah Rukh Khan called the making of “Besharam Rang” a ‘family vacation’. He said, “We know Siddharth chooses exotic locations. They were quite virgin locations for me also. I have never seen it. There was this place on the cliff, water was coming in and it was astounding to look at. All those locations were untouched and it was like a breath of fresh air. I had taken my kids; it was really wonderful. It was like a family holiday.” In the video, Deepika is seen hugging AbRam. She is also seen nailing the choreography of “Besharam Rang” under severe weather conditions. The song was shot at multiple locations in Spain.

Vaibhavi Merchant, the choreographer of “Besharam Rang”, said that the weather did not cooperate with them and it was very windy and also raining while they were shooting. However, she added that when Shah Rukh arrived on the sets, the sun came out and the weather suddenly turned pleasant. She called SRK a ‘magic man’.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in the lead role. The film is set to cross the Rs 950 crore mark worldwide. In India, it has earned over Rs 489 crore.