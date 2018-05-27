Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra attend the GQ Best Dressed 2018 event

GQ Best Dressed 2018: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and son Harshvardhan Kapoor were some of the many celebrities who were seen at the high-profile event.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: May 27, 2018 10:57:17 am
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra at GQ Best Dressed 2018 event.
It was a big night for Bollywood celebrities. The popular GQ Best Dressed 2018 event was organised in Mumbai’s posh hotel. Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and son Harshvardhan Kapoor were some of the many celebrities who were seen at the high-profile event.

A host of Bollywood celebs attended the event on May 26. Deepika was seen in a black leather attire. Hrithik Roshan, looking his dapper best, was also present. Sidharth Malhotra was dressed in all white. Anil Kapoor also attended the event along with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor, who came sporting the Bhavesh Joshi mask.

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone was seen at GQ Best Dressed 2018 event. Hrithik Roshan Hrithik Roshan’s look at GQ Best Dressed 2018. Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra at GQ Best Dressed 2018. Anil Kapoor, son Harshvardhan Kapoor Anil Kapoor with son Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Newlyweds Angad Bedi, Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Maria Rao were also present at the event. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were also spotted.

Angad Bedi GQ Best Dressed 2018’s guest Angad Bedi. Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Maria Rao Keith Sequeira with wife Rochelle Maria Rao at GQ Best Dressed 2018. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at GQ Best Dressed 2018 event.

Hindi film industry’s new star, Kartik Aaryan, also made his presence felt at the function. Other celebrities who were snapped at the event’s red carpet were Preity Zinta, Huma Qureshi, Saiyami Kher, Jim Sarbh, Saqib Saleem, Amit Sadh, Rahul Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Waluschaa D’Souza, Elli Avaram, and Nidhi Agarwal, among others.

Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan looked dapper here. Preity Zinta Preity Zinta was also spotted Huma Qureshi Huma Qureshi at GQ Best Dressed 2018. Jim Sarbh Jim Sarbh posed at GQ Best Dressed 2018 red carpet. Saiyami Kher Saiyami Kher flashes a smile for the camera Amit Sadh Amit Sadh at the event. Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana looked handsome at GQ Best Dressed 2018. Nidhi Agarwal Nidhi Agarwal in all black. Patralekha Patralekha made a pretty picture Waluschaa D'Souza Waluschaa D’Souza at GQ Best Dressed 2018. Rahul Khanna GQ Best Dressed 2018’s guest Rahul Khanna. Saqib Saleem Race 3 star Saqib Saleem was also present (Photo credit for all images: Varinder Chawla)

The event was a starry affair.

