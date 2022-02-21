scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone hosts Gehraiyaan success bash; Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi attend

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Shakun Batra attended Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan success bash.

February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022 12:05:19 pm
Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone hosts success bash for Gehraiyaan (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone hosted a success party for her recently-released film Gehraiyaan, which was directed by Gehraiyaan. Her co-stars, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi attended the bash and posed for the paparazzi. While Deepika looked gorgeous in a white corset and jeans, Ananya was dressed in pink.

See the photos here

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone at the bash (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone at the party (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Siddhant Chaturvedi Siddhant Chaturvedi at the party (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shakun Batra Gehraiyaan was directed by Shakun Batra (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday Ananya Panday (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime on February 11, and has opened to polarised reviews. The film attempts to deal with the dark side of modern relationships and fragile mental health. Deepika plays the role of yoga instructor Alisha, who has her own app, while Ananya Panday plays her cousin Tia. Siddhant is Zain, Tia’s fiancee, with a roving eye, who is inexplicably attracted to Alisha, even though she is also in a relationship with Karan, played by Dhairya Karwa. Things begin to unravel after Alisha and Zain begin a torrid affair behind their partners backs, and are unable to cope with overwhelming issues that keep cropping up, forcing the story to take an even darker turn by the second half.

