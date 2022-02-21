Deepika Padukone hosts Gehraiyaan success bash; Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi attend

February 21, 2022 12:05:19 pm
Deepika Padukone hosted a success party for her recently-released film Gehraiyaan, which was directed by Gehraiyaan. Her co-stars, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi attended the bash and posed for the paparazzi. While Deepika looked gorgeous in a white corset and jeans, Ananya was dressed in pink.
See the photos here
Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime on February 11, and has opened to polarised reviews. The film attempts to deal with the dark side of modern relationships and fragile mental health. Deepika plays the role of yoga instructor Alisha, who has her own app, while Ananya Panday plays her cousin Tia. Siddhant is Zain, Tia’s fiancee, with a roving eye, who is inexplicably attracted to Alisha, even though she is also in a relationship with Karan, played by Dhairya Karwa. Things begin to unravel after Alisha and Zain begin a torrid affair behind their partners backs, and are unable to cope with overwhelming issues that keep cropping up, forcing the story to take an even darker turn by the second half.
