Deepika Padukone hits back with cryptic post after influencer takes a dig at ‘tiny’ clothes during Gehraiyaan promotions

Actor Deepika Padukone responded to influencer Freddy Birdy’s jibe regarding the clothes at the Gehraiyaan promotions, with a cryptic post. Freddy had had shared a post that read, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches.” A part of the caption read, “Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan.”

Deepika responded with a cryptic post on her Instagram stories, “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.” She put the #IYKYK’ sticker, which stands for if you know, you know.

Later, Freddy retaliated and shared her post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “The first non-fake comment in Deepika Padukone’s entire career.”

Also Read | Salman Khan congratulates Katrina Kaif on her wedding, Deepika Padukone says she stalks him

(Photo: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone) (Photo: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone)

Fans were furious with Mrunal Thakur, who apparently liked Freddie’s post. Later on Saturday, taking to Twitter, Mrunal sparred with Deepika’s fans. The fan had shared a post about Mrunal liking the post on Instagram. On which she commented, ‘Get well soon.’

Mrunal thakur replied to me😭 — tara (@wildingmoon) January 29, 2022

In another tweet, she wrote, “Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!”

The user later tweeted, “Mrunal Thakur replied to me.” Mrunal responded, “Had fun? Maaza aaya (Was it fun)? Now eat good food, go for a run and make friends who love you. I never encourage the troller but I honestly feel sorry for you. Take care sweetheart I pray this tweet changes you a bit and make you a better human.”

Next, the user responded, “Haa even I’m trying to be better human but you are not even trying to be better human mam.” Mrunal replied, “So help me I’m all ears!”

Freddy Birdy runs a popular Instagram page, and many celebrities including Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor follow him.

Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of her film, Gehraiyaan, which drops on Amazon Prime, February 11.