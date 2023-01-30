scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone visits Gaiety Galaxy in incognito mode as Pathaan re-writes box office history

Deepika Padukone was guided by her entourage, as she made her way to the auditorium at Gaiety Galaxy, where Pathaan has been running houseful since its release on January 25.

Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone visits Gaiety Galaxy. (Photo: Screengrab/Viral Bhayani)
Listen to this article
Deepika Padukone visits Gaiety Galaxy in incognito mode as Pathaan re-writes box office history
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday visited Mumbai’s iconic single screen theatre Gaiety Galaxy which was running packed shows of her recent release Pathaan. The film, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and co-starring John Abraham, has smashed all box office records.

According to videos surfaced online, Deepika entered Gaiety Galaxy in an incognito mode– wearing a black hoodie, black cap and a black mask to completely hide her face. The actor arrived with security, as bouncers made a human chain for her to enter the property safely.

Also Read |Pathaan box office collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film continues breaking records, likely to cross Rs 500 cr mark globally

Deepika was guided by her entourage, as she made her way to the auditorium at Gaiety Galaxy. Pathaan was running houseful at the property since its release on January 25. Deepika, however, didn’t lower her mask, show her face or talk to anyone in the videos surfaced online.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

Pathaan is Deepika’s biggest hit in years. The actor was last seen in a special appearance in Ranveer Singh’s 83 and in a full-fledged role in 2020 drama Chhapaak, which opened to acclaim but didn’t perform well at the box office.

Pathaan, meanwhile, is scripting history at the box office as it’s breaking every record in its way. After opening at mammoth Rs 57 crore, the film has clocked Rs 281 crore all India net within five days. It also became the fastest film in the history to enter the Rs 200 cr club beating KGF 2 and Baahubali 2’s Hindi version, which crossed the mark on their day fifth and sixth, respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...

Pathaan is now eyeing to break the record of Dangal’s Rs 387 cr run to be the all time highest grossing Hindi film. Pathaan will then challenge the Hindi net lifetime collections of KGF 2 (Rs 434 cr) and Baahubali 2, which was Rs 510 cr.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 10:33 IST
Next Story

Adani stocks witness mixed trends in early trade; Adani Enterprises jumps

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul
20 best photos from Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close