Deepika Padukone visits Gaiety Galaxy in incognito mode as Pathaan re-writes box office history

Actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday visited Mumbai’s iconic single screen theatre Gaiety Galaxy which was running packed shows of her recent release Pathaan. The film, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and co-starring John Abraham, has smashed all box office records.

According to videos surfaced online, Deepika entered Gaiety Galaxy in an incognito mode– wearing a black hoodie, black cap and a black mask to completely hide her face. The actor arrived with security, as bouncers made a human chain for her to enter the property safely.

Deepika was guided by her entourage, as she made her way to the auditorium at Gaiety Galaxy. Pathaan was running houseful at the property since its release on January 25. Deepika, however, didn’t lower her mask, show her face or talk to anyone in the videos surfaced online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Pathaan is Deepika’s biggest hit in years. The actor was last seen in a special appearance in Ranveer Singh’s 83 and in a full-fledged role in 2020 drama Chhapaak, which opened to acclaim but didn’t perform well at the box office.

Pathaan, meanwhile, is scripting history at the box office as it’s breaking every record in its way. After opening at mammoth Rs 57 crore, the film has clocked Rs 281 crore all India net within five days. It also became the fastest film in the history to enter the Rs 200 cr club beating KGF 2 and Baahubali 2’s Hindi version, which crossed the mark on their day fifth and sixth, respectively.

Pathaan is now eyeing to break the record of Dangal’s Rs 387 cr run to be the all time highest grossing Hindi film. Pathaan will then challenge the Hindi net lifetime collections of KGF 2 (Rs 434 cr) and Baahubali 2, which was Rs 510 cr.