Sunday, January 05, 2020

Deepika Padukone heads to Lucknow with Ranveer Singh to celebrate her birthday

Before leaving for Lucknow, Deepika Padukione cut a cake with her fan who was waiting for her at the Mumbai airport.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 5, 2020 11:51:19 am
deepika birthday celebbration Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: deepikalifeline/instagram)

Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 34th birthday today. The actor, who is busy promoting the Meghna Gulzar directorial, cut her birthday cake with the director and co-actor Vikrant Massey on her birthday eve. Next morning, she left for Lucknow with husband Ranveer Singh to celebrate her birthday at a cafe run by acid attack survivors in the city.

Before leaving for Lucknow, Deepika cut a cake with her fan who was waiting for her at the Mumbai airport. Videos and photos of her cutting the cake and making Ranveer eat the first slice have been shared on social media.

Also, the actor was showered with love and heartfelt wishes from her colleagues and friends on social media. Alia Bhatt shared a photo of Deepika on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday lovely, have a beautiful beautiful day :) Big hug.”

alia bhatt Alia Bhatt shared this photo of Deepika Padukone on Instagram.

“Here’s wishing you a day filled with laughter & surrounded by the ones you love. I wish that you enjoy the best of everything in life. Happy birthday deepikapadukone ❤,” wrote Madhuri Dixit as she wished the Padmaavat actor.

Tamannaah Bhatia posted a photo with Deepika and captioned it, “Happy birthday gorgeous! Have an amazing day and a blessed year @deepikapadukone 😘😘”

T-series’ head honcho Bhushan Kumar tweeted, “Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone. May you continue touching new heights of success, this year and forever.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak. She plays an acid attack survivor, Malti, in the film that is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

