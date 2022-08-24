scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Deepika Padukone has a new challenge for Ranveer Singh, watch video

Deepika Padukone shared a new reel on Instagram handle, and challenged Ranveer Singh to perform it.

deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone shared a new video on social media. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a new reel with her fans. The reel has Deepika taking up a ‘sock-wearing challenge’ and then nominating her husband Ranveer Singh to take up the challenge. If you’re wondering what this challenge is, DP explains it in the video.

In the challenge, Deepika has to wear the maximum number of socks on one foot in thirty seconds. As she is rushing through the sock-wearing process, the person filming the video, who is presumably one of her team members, says, “Looks like you have done this before,” with a faint laugh. Deepika dares Ranveer to “beat” her at this challenge.

Deepika Padukone has not been active on social media for the past few weeks. Her last few posts have largely been around her Adidas campaign, and this ‘sock challenge’ video also seems to be an extension of the same as all socks are from the brand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

In Premium |Decoding Boycott Bollywood trends: How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

Deepika was last seen in the hotly debated Shakun Batra film Gehraiyaan. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, where she shares screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she has Nag Ashwin’s next film, where she will be seen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She even has The Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan, in her kitty. DP is also scheduled to star in the Indian adaptation of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. In 2021, she announced her second Hollywood film which will be a ‘cross cultural romantic comedy’.

During the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone had hinted that she is also looking forward to producing a film based on father Prakash Padukone’s life.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 07:58:20 pm
