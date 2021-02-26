Deepika Padukone looks harassed as she is mobbed by women in viral video, netizens ask ‘where is your face mask’. Watch

Deepika Padukone was caught in an unsavoury situation on Thursday night after she exited an eatery and was mobbed by a group of women. The otherwise unflappable actor tried to smile through it all till the group of women, perhaps trying to sell her something, started pulling her red handbag to get her attention. The actor looked concerned as her security came to her rescue as Deepika quickly sat in her car and left the place.

On Thursday night Deepika Padukone was spotted having dinner at a restaurant in Khar, a posh Mumbai suburb. Deepika met Ranveer for dinner here after completing a shoot in the city. She was seen donning a pair of distressed denims, a crop top and an off-shoulder jacket. She was also seen carrying a chic red hand-bag.

After their dinner date, just as Deepika was stepping out, she was caught between some women hawkers from one side and paparazzi on the other. The actor was seen struggling when one of the women from the crowd tried pulling her red handbag in an attempt to sell her some packets of tissue napkins.

Deepika looked calm and composed throughout, until she realised that someone was trying to pull her bag. However, amongst all the commotion, the star’s security managed to rush her into her car where she could be seen finally heaving a sigh of relief. The whole event was caught by the paps.

As soon as the video from this incident started going viral on various social media platforms, many people observed and pointed out that Deepika was seen without a mask, which violates BMC’s guideline that makes it mandatory to wear a face mask for people when in public places in Mumbai. This guideline comes in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Maharashtra during the last few days.