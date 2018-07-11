Deepika Padukone aces handstand like a boss

Deepika Padukone recently touched 25 million followers on Instagram. Deepika Padukone recently touched 25 million followers on Instagram.

On Wednesday evening, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone took to photo-sharing app Instagram and posted a photo in which we see her acing the headstand. Deepika captioned the image as “upside down,inside out!!!”

In past the few weeks, Deepika has been quite active on social media. Not only sharing photos but she has been posting comments on her colleagues’ updates too. Her comments on Ranveer Singh’s photos have always managed to grab everyone’s attention. On Ranveer’s birthday, Deepika posted an Insta story and wrote, “Hey hottie (ranveer singh) it’s your birthday!!!”

Deepika Padukone recently touched 25 million followers on Instagram. The actor took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a boomerang video of herself showering flying kisses. “25 million”, she captioned the video.

With this, Deepika is currently ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the photo-sharing platform.

On the work front, the actor, who started off 2018 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, was supposed to begin shooting for Sapna Didi biopic. However, the project has been shelved owing to Irrfan Khan’s health.

