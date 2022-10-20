scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

When Deepika Padukone shot a ‘death stare’ at Ranveer Singh after losing patience with him at public event. Watch throwback video

A video of Deepika Padukone losing her patience with Ranveer Singh at an event, and letting him know with a silent death stare, is doing the rounds online.

deepika padukone ranveer singhDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018.

A video of Deepika Padukone giving then-boyfriend (and now husband) Ranveer Singh a ‘death stare’ after he repeatedly interrupted her at an event is being circulated online. The incident happened when the two actors were promoting director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical epic Bajirao Mastani, in which they played the titular characters.

At an event, Deepika attempted to answer a question directed at her, but Ranveer interjected her a couple of times with random remarks. “I understand…” Deepika tried to say twice, before shooting daggers at Ranveer, who immediately caught the hint. “Haan bolo,” he said, gesturing at the person who was asking the question, but his instincts got the better of him, as he added, “Dola re dola.”

Also read |Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone ‘my queen’ amid separation rumours

Fans were reminded of their mothers and better-halves in the comments section. “NGL…That Death Stare could make anyone sh*t their pants,” one person wrote. “My mom has this stare. Growing up none of us wanted to be on receiving end of that stare,” another person commented. “Only DP can tame him lol,” a third person wrote. “Waiting for someone who says Dola Re Dola when I’m also angry,” another fan commented.

Deepika and Ranveer began dating around the time they were working on their first film for Bhansali — Goliyon Ki RaasLeela Ram-Leela. They recollaborated with Bhansali on Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They tied the knot in 2018 in Italy’s Lake Como.

While Deepika has always presented herself as a composed person in public, Ranveer is regarded as the most rambunctious personality in the Hindi film industry. Deepika has said in interviews that he isn’t as animated in private moments, and is quite the sensitive soul.

