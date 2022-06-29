Deepika Padukone shares gorgeous photos from Spain, fans say she is ‘elegance redefined’

A few days ago, photos of Deepika Padukone at an event in Spain with Hollywood actor Rami Malek emerged online, and now, Deepika has shared her photos from the said event that have left her fans in complete awe. The event was organised by the jewellery company Cartier and Deepika posed in some of their pieces at the event.

Sharing the photo, Deepika shared in the caption, “Thank you @cartier for an elegant, inspiring evening…🤍Beautes Du Monde @cartier.”

Fans took to the comments section and called her “elegance redefined.” One fan wrote, “Gorgeous queen.” Another fan called her “beautiful” as the comments section was filled with heart and fire emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

At the event in Spain, Deepika was also photographed with Egyptian actor Yasmine Sabri. She was seen in this video shared by Yasmine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmine Sabri (@yasmine_sabri)

On Tuesday, Deepika’s husband actor Ranveer Singh shared a photo of himself on social media with the caption, “Waiting for my wife to comment… 🖤🤍 @deepikapadukone.” To this, Deepika wrote, “Come to me soonest!❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Deepika was recently a jury member at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actor made quite a mark at the red carpet with her varied looks from Indian and international fashion designers.

On the film front, she was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, which drew quite a polarising response from the audience. Her line-up of upcoming films includes YRF’s Pathaan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, which releases in January 2023. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s next, tentatively titled Project K, with Prabhas and Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. The Hindi adaption of The Intern, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, is also in the making. In 2021, DP had also announced her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, which she will also be producing under her banner Ka Productions.

While promoting the Shakun Batra film, Deepika had mentioned that her production house is working on developing a film based on her father, ace badminton player Prakash Padukone’s life.