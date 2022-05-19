Deepika Padukone reveals what a day in the life of a Cannes jury member looks like. Watch

As Deepika Padukone continues to shine at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in France, the actor took to her social media platforms to reveal what a day as a jury member at the prestigious film festival is like. Deepika took to Instagram stories, where she shared a couple of videos of herself preparing for day one at the mecca of cinema. She wore a beautiful short sequined dress–the same one that she wore for her first red carpet event–and excitedly shared what she was looking forward to.

She said, “Today is the day I am going to meet the jury for the first time and a quick intimate dinner, and maybe a quick debrief from the president, I think. I think a large part of my day, yesterday, went into fittings, and also in the terms of schedule, what is a screening, what is a red carpet, what is a meetings, because then I can really just focus on what I am really here to do, which is be a jury member.”

In these videos, Deepika appeared to be in a relaxed mood as she danced away with her team. She then gave a lowdown of what her schedule looks like. At the end of her IG story, Deepika said, “Day one, under control.” The star’s fan pages shared videos of Deepika attending her first gala dinner as a jury member.

Deepika left for Cannes on Monday, May 16. She is among the jury members at Cannes 2022. This year, six Indian films will be screened at Marche du Cinema. These include R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Nikhil Mahajan’s Godavari, Shankar Shrikumar’s Alpha Beta Gamma, Biswajeet Bora’s Boomba Ride, Achal Mishra’s Dhuin, and Jayaraj’s Tree Full of Parrots.

The India Pavilion at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival was inaugurated on Wednesday amid some folk songs and dance. Deepika was joined by Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela and Pooja Hegde as they danced to singer Mame Khan’s impromptu performance at the India Pavilion.