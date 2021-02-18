Deepika Padukone gets on horseback to join the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ viral trend, see pic

The viral Pakistani meme of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ has reached Bollywood too. After Bigg Boss 14 contestants and actors Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and Devoleena Bhattacharjee made their own versions of the famous video, B-town star Deepika Padukone on Thursday shared an Instagram post on the same.

In the shared post, a very young Deepika is seen posing along with a statue of a horse in three sets of images. The pictures have been captioned, “Ye hum hain, yeh hamara ghoda hain aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hain.” “Who made this?” the star wrote. Fans reacted to the post with mainly laughing emojis. One user commented, “Super funny,” while another wrote, “Oh my god, why so cute!”

Recently, actor Randeep Hooda had also shared a video on the viral meme. The talented artiste took to Instagram to share a clip from the sets of his upcoming project, Inspector Avinash. The video featured Randeep, the film’s team and a bunch of kids. “Ye hum hai, ye hamare log hai aur shoot pe ye pawri ho rahi hai,” Hooda is heard saying in the clip. “Shoot par bacha pawri ho rahi hai,” read the caption of his post.

Shahid Kapoor was another star who was seen hopping the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ craze along with directors Raj and DK and actor Rashi Khanna.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Meghna Gulzar movie Chhapaak, which she had also co-produced. She currently has ’83, Shakun Batra’s romantic drama and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan in her kitty.