Deepika Padukone shares new posters of Gehraiyaan as release postponed: ‘A little birthday present’

On Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s birthday, a set of six posters were unveiled from her upcoming romantic drama titled Gehraiyaan. The Amazon original movie also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. Deepika herself took to her social media to share the ‘gift,’ stating “A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with.”

These are character posters, as well as an ensemble one featuring all the main actors from the movie. There is another one which features Deepika and Siddhant’s characters sharing a loving embrace. The four character posters also reveal the name of the main leads. Deepika plays Alisha, while Siddhant essays the role of Zain. Zain is presumably married to Ananya Panday’s character who plays Tia in the movie. Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur play prominent parts in the Shakun Batra directorial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The official synopsis of Gehraiyaan reads, “Directed by the very talented Shakun Batra, the much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.”

Meanwhile, birthday girl Deepika Padukone has her plate full, as far as work is concerned. Apart from Gehraiyaan, which releases on February 11, Padukone has a slew of projects lined up for release, which includes the likes of Fighter (co-starring Hrithik Roshan), the Nag Ashwin movie which also has Prabhas in the lead, and The Intern’s Hindi remake starring Amitabh Bachchan.