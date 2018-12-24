Deepika Padukone joins hands with Fox Star Studios for Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone is all set to start working on Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak. The actor on Monday took to Twitter to announce her collaboration with Fox Star Studios for her upcoming film.

Padukone shared on Twitter, “A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak”

Alongside Deepika, the film also stars Vikrant Massey. Deepika Padukone is also co-producing the film which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Raazi director Meghna Gulzar had earlier told PTI, “In the film with Deepika on acid violence, I am using Laxmi Agarwal as a subject because she is the most known acid fighter. Plus her case and her story has been the most relevant in terms of where legislation on acid violence, medical advancement, compensation for victims and things like that was concerned.”

On Vikrant’s character, Meghna told IANS, “He is a north Indian man who used to be a professional but decides to leave it all and become an actor. And then starts this campaign against acid attack violence. I’m glad Vikrant is a part of the film and I think I can speak for both Deepika and me that we’re really excited that he is playing this part.”

Chhapaak will showcase the journey of Deepika’s character after the attack happened. A pivotal part of the film is the significant PIL in the Supreme Court which inspired the amendment on acid laws in 2013.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat.