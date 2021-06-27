Photos of Deepika Padukone’s ‘fondest memory’ from wedding with Ranveer Singh are viral

It has been years since Bollywood’s sweethearts — Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh — tied the knot at a private at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy, but trust their fans to find some unseen photos from the nuptials yet.

The latest photos dug up by the couple’s fans have them raising a toast as they enjoy some alone time after the ceremony. The two are deep in conversation as they hold champagne glasses. One photo also has the duo on a boat as they are smiling at each other.

After the wedding Deepika had revealed her most cherished memory from the ceremony. “Everything was perfect. After the ceremony was over, there was one boat to take Ranveer and me back to the hotel from the venue. The sun was setting… it was the first time after our marriage that we were alone. We listened to our favourite song on full volume and literally rode into the sunset,” Deepika remembered her fondest memory.

Deepika is seen wearing a golden traditional saree in the photos while Ranveer is in a golden-bordered vesti.

Here are the unseen photos from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh love story:

Deepika fell in love with Ranveer when they were shooting for Ram-Leela. They began dating in 2012. In November 2018, the couple married in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding was a private affair with only family and their close ones in attendance. The wedding also had a no-phone policy. Speaking with Filmfare in December 2018, Deepika had said that guests were asked to leave behind their phone so that they could truly enjoy the ceremony and not end up clicking pictures. “Privacy was secondary. The reason we asked our guests not to have cell phones was because we wanted them to be present in the moment. Usually, everyone is on their cell phones, capturing the moment.”

“These moments should be in your mind and heart as they’re never going to come back. Every single guest, I kid you not, is so thankful. People who’ve never danced in their lives were on the dance floor. People who’ve never tasted alcohol were tasting wine. That’s how free people were. They were emotionally present there and they didn’t have any choice but to talk to each other. Since we were a small group of just uncles, aunties, cousins and friends we could ask them to leave their phones behind. Everyone who has meant something to us in our life was there. They understood where we were coming from,” she shared.

She also spoke about her memorable moments from the wedding and said, “There are so many memorable moments. My mother doing the kanyadaan. Also that moment on November 13, when I was getting my mehendi done and the sun came out. Ranveer and I have a connection with the sun, we love the sun. Everything was perfect. Not one bag got misplaced, no one missed a flight, it was all in place.”

Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple is set to reunite on-screen in the upcoming sports film ’83 where Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as the cricketer’s wife Romi.