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Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement; Ranveer Singh stays by her side
Deepika Padukone makes her first appearance after announcing pregnancy, stepping out with Ranveer Singh. The actor keeps it chic and low-key as Ranveer stays protective at the airport.
Actor Deepika Padukone stepped out for the first time on Tuesday since announcing her second pregnancy. The actor was seen the Mumbai airport alongside husband Ranveer Singh in the early hours of Tuesday. The couple are set to welcome their second child later this year.
Deepika chose a comfort-first yet stylish look for the outing. She wore an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set featuring a loose button-down shirt with contrast stitching and straight-fit trousers. She paired the outfit with bright yellow sneakers and carried a classic black handbag. Her hair was neatly tied back, completing the relaxed airport look.
Ranveer matched her easygoing vibe in an oversized white T-shirt and baggy cargo denims. He accessorised with a black crossbody bag and dark sunglasses. In the video, he was seen helping Deepika out of the car and guiding her through the crowd with a hand on her back as they moved toward the departure gate.
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Deepika briefly smiled at photographers, but the two chose not to stop or pose, continuing swiftly inside the airport.
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Pregnancy announcement
Earlier this month, Deepika and Ranveer shared a joint Instagram post revealing they are expecting again. The announcement featured their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a pregnancy test showing two pink lines. Both parents’ hands were seen gently holding hers. Deepika captioned the post with evil eye emojis.
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Work commitments during pregnancy
Deepika is expected to continue working through her pregnancy before taking a break after completing her current projects. She is currently shooting for Raaka with Allu Arjun and King with Shah Rukh Khan, and is reportedly continuing action sequences for both films.
According to reports, Deepika personally informed her teams about the pregnancy and has remained committed to scheduling work in a way that does not inconvenience anyone.
For Raaka, her remaining portions include action-heavy sequences, which the makers plan to wrap up first while ensuring strict safety measures and precautions on set.
She will also finish her pending commitments for Siddharth Anand’s action thriller King, including patchwork shoots and dubbing. Although most of her work on the film is already complete, Deepika will fulfil the remaining requirements as the project gears up for its much-anticipated Christmas release on December 25.
She also shot for a brand campaign with filmmaker Punit Malhotra recently.
Her last Hindi theatrical release was Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar.
Ranveer Singh’s next
Meanwhile, Ranveer is basking in the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, part of Aditya Dhar’s spy-thriller franchise. The film has shattered box office records, collecting over Rs 1,779 crore crore worldwide and Rs 1,131 crore net in India. He will next be seen in Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta and also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy, in ceremonies honouring both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024, keeping her away from the public eye for months. It wasn’t until Diwali 2025 that they introduced her to fans, sharing her name and glimpses of family life.
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