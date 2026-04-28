Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement; Ranveer Singh stays by her side

Actor Deepika Padukone stepped out for the first time on Tuesday since announcing her second pregnancy. The actor was seen the Mumbai airport alongside husband Ranveer Singh in the early hours of Tuesday. The couple are set to welcome their second child later this year.

Deepika chose a comfort-first yet stylish look for the outing. She wore an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set featuring a loose button-down shirt with contrast stitching and straight-fit trousers. She paired the outfit with bright yellow sneakers and carried a classic black handbag. Her hair was neatly tied back, completing the relaxed airport look.

Ranveer matched her easygoing vibe in an oversized white T-shirt and baggy cargo denims. He accessorised with a black crossbody bag and dark sunglasses. In the video, he was seen helping Deepika out of the car and guiding her through the crowd with a hand on her back as they moved toward the departure gate.