scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Deepika Padukone feels lines between Hindi, Tamil, Telugu film industries are blurring, says there is more ‘cross-cultural acceptance’

Deepika Padukone feels that Indian cinema is undergoing a significant change. She said that there is more 'cross-cultural acceptance' these days.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 17, 2022 8:51:36 am
deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone is currently in Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival 2022. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone, who will make a grand appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, has said that Indian cinema is going through significant changes and that there is more ‘cross-cultural acceptance” now. Her statement comes at a time when there has been a lot of chatter around North Indian vs South Indian cinema.

Talking to The Times of India before leaving for Cannes, Deepika shared how she feels the lines between Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema are finally fading away in India. She said, “I think, earlier, we worked in isolation – there was a Hindi film industry, a Telugu film industry, a Tamil industry and a Malayalam industry… And now those guardrails are coming down.” In the actor’s opinion, there is more “cross-cultural acceptance, as there should be.”

Deepika is a part of the nine-member jury at the Cannes Film Festival — four women and five men, who will jointly decide which movie will take home the top prize. On Monday, she reached Cannes and attended the jury dinner before walking the red carpet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Deepika Padukone: I’ve made several mistakes, choices… I’ve grown to be comfortable being who I am

In the interview, the Bajirao Mastani star also pointed out how during her early days in the film industry, she felt out of place since she didn’t watch many movies. When she used to meet her industry friends they would make references about films they’d watched, which were completely “alien” to her.

Best of Express Premium

Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
Rural pinches more in high inflation statesPremium
Rural pinches more in high inflation states
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...Premium
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...
More Premium Stories >>
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“My life growing up was very different. I was at the badminton court, and it was a very structured and disciplined life, in that sense. There was no time for movies,” Deepika said, adding that earlier, she used to watch only one or two films in a year and now she has a lot of “catching up to do”.

Up next, Deepika has Pathaan, in which she will be seen in a lead role along with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has the Bollywood remake of The Intern and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter in the pipeline.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sonali Bendre, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, 14 celebrity photos you should not miss
Sonali Bendre, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement