Deepika Padukone is hooked to Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover, calls it her ‘absolute favourite song’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Thursday to play a little game. Her followers sent her a word, and she had to answer what was the first thing that came to her mind upon hearing that word. DP fans were quick to come onboard and Deepika, who appeared to be on a set, was happy to answer them.

When a fan asked what she thinks of when she hears the word ‘Eyes’, Deepika recalled the song “Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si Adaayein Hain” from her debut film Om Shanti Om. When asked about music, Deepika shared that her current favourite song is Diljit Dosanjh’s latest “Lover.” She called it her “absolute favourite song.”

The next word in this game was ‘valuable’ and leaning against a wall, Deepika shared that for her, valuable meant “family and friends and quality time and keeping the people you love, close to you.”

Fans got creative as they next asked her about ‘Ice cream’ and DP proceeded to share an anecdote from her school days when she got vanilla and strawberry ice-cream for just Rs 5.

Talking about her favourite movie, Deepika said that while she could not think of a favourite movie on the spot, she did share that her current favourite TV series was Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis.

On the work front, Deepika will soon be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan, Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter, the Nag Ashwin film with Prabhas, and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan. She also announced a Hollywood film recently which will be a romantic comedy.