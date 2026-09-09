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‘Deepika Padukone is not faking her pregnancy’: Actor endorses content creator’s video
Deepika Padukone has liked a video calling out speculation that she faked her first pregnancy, urging people to stop policing women's bodies.
Deepika Padukone has been at the centre of several controversies, particularly over the past year after she exited two major films, Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit. Amid the speculation surrounding her professional decisions, Deepika announced her second pregnancy, and soon after, older reports that hinted that Deepika had allegedly faked her first pregnancy started doing the rounds again. Amid the ongoing speculation, Deepika has now liked a video calling out people for spreading false rumours about her pregnancy.
Following the release of pictures from Deepika’s second pregnancy shoot on Tuesday, content creator Arshia Moorjani shared a video praising the photographs. She said, “I woke up this morning to the cutest family pictures from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and we need to break these down because they are so cute.”
She added, “First of all, genes are wild to me. I see this with my own kids too. Baby Dua looks just like Ranveer Singh to me. Like they are copy-paste.”
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She then addressed the speculation that Deepika had faked her first pregnancy. “This is so crazy to me. The fact that we have normalised this as a society with celebrities is wild to me. Not every celebrity is faking their pregnancy. That’s not a thing. Maybe some people do, I guess. I am not sure, but Deepika Padukone is not faking her pregnancy. She is clearly pregnant with baby number two. Please let her live her moment. Stop normalising telling women with different body types that they are faking their pregnancies.”
Arshia went on to describe it as a beautiful phase in the couple’s life. “She looks stunning, so happy and I am obsessed with these pictures. So happy for them,” she said
On April 19, Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy with a picture of Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.
Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Dua in 2024.
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