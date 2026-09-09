‘Deepika Padukone is not faking her pregnancy’: Actor endorses content creator’s video

Deepika Padukone has been at the centre of several controversies, particularly over the past year after she exited two major films, Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit. Amid the speculation surrounding her professional decisions, Deepika announced her second pregnancy, and soon after, older reports that hinted that Deepika had allegedly faked her first pregnancy started doing the rounds again. Amid the ongoing speculation, Deepika has now liked a video calling out people for spreading false rumours about her pregnancy.

Following the release of pictures from Deepika’s second pregnancy shoot on Tuesday, content creator Arshia Moorjani shared a video praising the photographs. She said, “I woke up this morning to the cutest family pictures from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and we need to break these down because they are so cute.”