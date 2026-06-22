Deepika Padukone got dream debut, I worked 28 hours non-stop, says Dia Mirza: ‘My sore spot’

Deepika Padukone turned heads with her smashing debut in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor’s performance in the 2007 blockbuster hit catapulted her to overnight stardom and many awards. In her latest food vlog, Farah and her cook Dilip visited Dia Mirza’s maternal house in Mumbai., where the two baked banana bread and revisited past memories.

Both Dia Mirza and Deepika Padukone marked their acting debuts around the same time, in the 2000s.

In the video, the filmmaker-choreographer recalled pampering and caring for Deepika during her first film’s shoot. On the other hand, Dia didn’t receive any initial guidance as a debutant while shooting for her debut movie, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), alongside R. Madhavan. It was backed by Vashu Bhagnani’s production house Pooja Entertainment and Films. Om Shanti Om was produced by Gauri Khan under the home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.