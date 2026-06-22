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Deepika Padukone got dream debut, I worked 28 hours non-stop, says Dia Mirza: ‘My sore spot’
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recalled preparing Deepika Padukone for Om Shanti Om by sending her to acting and dance classes while Dia Mirza says she was pushed to shoot 5 films and worked for 28 hours non-stop.
Deepika Padukone turned heads with her smashing debut in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor’s performance in the 2007 blockbuster hit catapulted her to overnight stardom and many awards. In her latest food vlog, Farah and her cook Dilip visited Dia Mirza’s maternal house in Mumbai., where the two baked banana bread and revisited past memories.
Both Dia Mirza and Deepika Padukone marked their acting debuts around the same time, in the 2000s.
In the video, the filmmaker-choreographer recalled pampering and caring for Deepika during her first film’s shoot. On the other hand, Dia didn’t receive any initial guidance as a debutant while shooting for her debut movie, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), alongside R. Madhavan. It was backed by Vashu Bhagnani’s production house Pooja Entertainment and Films. Om Shanti Om was produced by Gauri Khan under the home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.
During the vlog, Dia reflected on the treatment she was given before the filming of RHTDM and shared, “I have to tell you that people who you say you have launched, I used to read stories about the level of love, care, and attention they get. They are sent for workshops, classes, taught the etiquette of acting, dance classes, addiction coaching.”
“We get the best technicians for them,” Farah added. “Stop it, don’t touch my sore spot,” Dia instantly quipped.
ALSO READ | Farah Khan says the Tees Maar Khan fallout was the darkest phase of her career: ‘I felt nobody should question me since I’d just made Om Shanti Om’
The actor further added, “Nothing was done. Was sent straight to work in 5 films, 24, 27, 28 hours a day, non-stop. I used to always tell you that once you work with Pooja Films, you are prepared to work with any production in the country, because we work hard.” A shocked Farah asked, “Were you narrated the script or not?”
“No, just heard it once online. I was told this will be a superhit, do it,” Dia answered. Vashu Bhagnani’s reputation has taken a hit because of several compounding issues, including, unpaid dues, bankruptcy, and legal vendor disputes.
Farah Khan looked into the camera and said, “Deepika, so much care I took of you.” She continued, “I sent her to Anupam Kher’s acting classes for 3-4 months, then Kathak classes, then we did so many look tests. We even started her shoot 10 days later. I asked her to come on the set, be there, see how Shah Rukh, Shreyas are working, and come sit there everyday.”
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