Deepika Padukone deletes all posts on her Twitter and Instagram account

On the onset of the New Year, fans of Deepika Padukone were left shocked as the actor deleted all her tweets and Instagram posts.

While many people speculated that Padukone’s account was hacked, a source close to the actor confirmed that is not the case. It seems the actor has deleted her posts deliberately.

The Chhapaak actor has 27.7 million followers on Twitter, and on Instagram, she is followed by 52.5 million people.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram account has no posts.

Currently, Deepika Padukone is spending some quality time with husband Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore where the couple has been vacationing for a few days.

On the work front, the actor has been working on Shakun Batra’s next, also starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She is also awaiting the release of sports drama 83, where she essays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.