Deepika Padukone offers a dazzling smile, fans say ‘that smile has my heart’

There are few things more cheery than a smile from Deepika Padukone. She has again blessed us mere mortals with another one of her dazzling grins.

On Instagram, she shared two black-and-white photos of herself. She is clad in a tiger print sweater. In one photo somebody appears to be giving final touches to her makeup. In the second photo, she is alone with her smile.

“Before After,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83, with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, where he plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. She will essay the role of Kapil’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

83 is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning Indian cricket team. The film is set to be released later this year in December.

Apart from that, Deepika also has an untitled Shakun Batra film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her other upcoming projects include Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan, and a Nag Ashwin directorial, which is a bilingual (Telugu and Hindi) with Telugu superstar Prabhas.