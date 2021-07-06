Deepika Padukone dances with Ranveer Singh on Tuada Kutta Tommy, watch video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look cute as they dance together. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

On the occasion of Ranveer Singh’s 36th birthday, wife Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share an old video of herself and the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor dancing on Yashraj Mukhate’s viral mashup “Tuada Kutta Tommy”.

In the hilarious video, as Ranveer recreates Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue “Meri koi feeling nahi hai,” we see Deepika dancing around him and annoying him.

Sharing the video, Deepika Padukone called Ranveer Singh her favourite person, and wrote, “But since it’s your Birthday, I’ll make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta. Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!️@ranveersingh.” The video caught the attention of the couple’s fans who could not get over their cuteness. While one Instagram user commented on the video saying, “Best thing I ever saw on internet ️”, another fan wrote, “You guysssss are so sweet happy birthdaaaaaay ranveeeeeer.”

Earlier in the day, Ranveer Singh announced his new film titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

It will hit theatres in 2022.