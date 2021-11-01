Deepika Padukone, dad Prakash, mother Ujjala, sister Anisha have this common theme in their names: ‘Fun fact’

Actor Deepika Padukone is ready to usher in Diwali festivities with a musical flair. Recently, the actor shared an Instagram reel where she reveals her music playlist as she is getting her makeup done. In the video, Deepika mentions the importance of music in her life and how she used to get together with friends in Bangalore and burn crackers on the festival. She captioned her reel, “My Diwali in a nutshell.”

“Music just generally plays a very important role in my life. In my years growing up in Bangalore, all the kids would gather downstairs and burn crackers. What do you call it, susurbatti?” She asks her stylists. “Our names, Anisha, Ujjala, Prakash and Deepika, mean light. Isn’t that a fun fact?” Deepika adds.

She continues, “From the time I wake up to the time I sleep, there’s always some kind of music playing. Diwali makes it even more special.” During the course of the conversation, she is asked about her playlist, and at first she says, “I can’t give you so much information, you know I’m possessive about music. But because I’m fond of you, it’s called the Diwali bash playlist.”

The playlist includes popular hits such as Coca Cola, Burj Khalifa, First Class and The Hookup Song.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in ’83, where she will play the role of Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife. Her husband Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev. Deepika also has Pathan and Shakun Batra’s unnamed next in the pipeline. She will also be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in the remake of The Intern. She is also producing the film.