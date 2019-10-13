Deepika Padukone confirms her next is a dark romance

Actor Deepika Padukone has revealed she is likely to begin filming a dark romantic film early next year.

Advertising

The actor made the revelation today at the opening session of Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019. Deepika is also MAMI’s chairperson.

When one of the moderators, Anupama Chopra, asked if she had found a romantic film- something that the actor had apparently been wanting to do for sometime now- Deepika replied, “I have found a film that I am likely to do early next year but it’s not light. It’s still a messy romance, it’s quite dark but still in the romantic space.”

Deepika has been a part of romantic-comedies like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and also headlined intense romantic-dramas like Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Advertising

The actor talked about doing a romantic film during the session, which focused on dissecting five of her on-screen characters.

Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 and Meghna Gulzar-directed Chhapaak, which is the biopic of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. 83 will see her play Romi Dev, wife of former Indian captain Kapil Dev (played by Deepika’s actor husband Raṇveer Singh).

83 marks the couple’s first film after marriage. When asked to describe on set dynamics with a co-star, who happens to be your husband, Deepika said one doesn’t carry personal relationship with them to the shoot.

“Ranveer and I are very different on set than when we are otherwise. Sometimes we may not even drive together because we are in a different headspace. It’s not purposefully, there’s no expectation of behaving like husband and wife or boyfriend and girlfriend when you’re working.

“On 83, I’m not the thinking whether he’s my husband as there’s so much to think about in that moment, the scenes, the lines. Your mind is occupied and you’re performing like your character and all those things come into play,” she concluded.