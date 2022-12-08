Rohit Shetty confirms Deepika Padukone will play ‘Lady Singham’ in Singham Again: ‘Lady bomb of our cop universe ‘

Rohit Shetty has confirmed that Deepika Padukone will play ‘Lady Singham’ in his cop universe. Their first film together will be Singham Again. The filmmaker made this announcement at the song launch of his film Cirkus, which was attended by Ranveer Singh and Deepika in Mumbai on Thursday.

At the song launch of ‘Current Laga Re’ that sees Deepika making an appearance alongside Ranveer, Rohit said he will be collaborating with Deepika Padukone for Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again. This will make Deepika the first female cop in his cop universe that comprises Singham, Suryavanshi and Simmba franchises.

Also Read | Express at Marrakech: Of Ranveer Singh and an opening film that reflects times

Rohit said, “My next film is Singham from our cop universe. Everybody keeps asking me when I’ll introduce Lady Singham. So, here it is, Deepika Padukone will be the Lady Singham in Singham Again. She is my lady bomb from the cop universe, and we’re going to start working together on it next year.” The filmmaker also shared that Ranveer too will be a part of this film, as he said, “You’re like aloo (potato), you’ll be there in every film.” Ranveer headlines Simmba franchise and had earlier made a cameo on Akshay Kumar-led Suryavanshi.

Ranveer and Deepika have showcased an electrifying chemistry in ‘Current Laga Re’; the two have come together for a dance song after quite some time.

Ranveer called working with Deepika a fun experience. He said, “When we come together on set, when I’m with Deepika, I have a lot of fun. You have to cherish those moments when you have a co-actor that you can trust, someone is not going to indulge in one-upmanship, and it becomes a collaborative effort, there is give and take. Trust is indeed a foundation of good chemistry between co-actors I think.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Deepika said they they’re are not husband and wife on sets, but two actors totally into their characters. “When we are on set, we don’t think that we’re husband and wife. As actors, the minute the camera comes on, we’re thinking of our characters. And then there are these other things like trust and fun. It is all of those things that make these (magical moments on screen) things happen.”

Cirkus will release in theatres on December 23.