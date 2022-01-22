Deepika Padukone is uber confident about her pairing with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter: ‘Have you seen us?’

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will share screen space for the first time in their careers in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming spy thriller directorial Fighter. Deepika was recently asked about her thoughts on collaborating with the War actor and she joked, “I mean, have you seen us?”

The Gehraiyaan actor told Bollywood Hungama, “Yeah, I have always wanted to work with him. I feel like it’s the… You know, sometimes it’s not about working with someone. I feel like there are so many things. It has to be the right script, it has to be the right director, the right time in your life. So many things that decide (whether to do a movie or not). So yeah, I guess it’s the right time for us to come together.”

Both Deepika and Hrithik have previously collaborated with Siddharth Anand. While Hrithik has worked with him on two movies, Bang Bang and War, Anand had directed Deepika in the comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Earlier, while sharing the first glimpse of the movie, Hrithik had said, “Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride. It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you Sid for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

The makers of Fighter claim that the actioner will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques. Slated to hit the theaters in 2022, the film will be bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

Apart from Fighter, Deepika’s upcoming films include Gehraiyaan, Pathan, the upcoming Nag Ashwin film and the Hindi adaptation of The Intern.