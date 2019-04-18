Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone wraps up Delhi schedule

Deepika Padukone recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of her upcoming film Chhapaak. The actor plays acid attack survivor Malti in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. Deepika is also co-producing the film with Fox Star Studios.

Advertising

The actor was photographed at the New Delhi airport as she left for Mumbai.

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone was clicked in a busy market in Delhi where she was shooting for the film. She was in character and sported a salwar kameez.

Deepika had earlier shared her first look from the film on her Instagram account with the caption, “A character that will stay with me forever…#Malti”. Alongside Deepika, the film also stars Vikrant Massey.

Advertising

Director Meghna Gulzar has been sharing photos of Team Chhapaak on her Instagram account. Meghna had earlier shared a few photos from the script reading session of the film.

Chhapaak is inspired by the real-life story of acid attack survivour Laxmi Agarwal. Meghna earlier told PTI, “In the film with Deepika on acid violence, I am using Laxmi Agarwal as a subject because she is the most known acid fighter. Plus her case and her story has been the most relevant in terms of where legislation on acid violence, medical advancement, compensation for victims and things like that was concerned.”

Chhapaak is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.