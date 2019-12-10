Deepika Padukone: Chhapaak will have an impact on all of us

Deepika Padukone feels Chhapaak will evoke emotions. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone feels Chhapaak will evoke emotions. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

The much-awaited trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak released on Tuesday. At the trailer launch event, Deepika Padukone broke down as the audience watched her character Malti, based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, come alive on the screen for the first time.

The 33-year-old actor thanked Meghna Gulzar for giving her the opportunity to be a part of a film like Chhapaak and shared how the film is not only about an incident but also “about the triumph over it.”

She said, “You don’t come across a story too often that affects you so much. This is not about an incident. It is about the triumph over it. I have had the fortune of meeting Laxmi. We have been sincere and responsible while telling this story. We wanted to be honest and tell this story with full authenticity. I remember Meghna reading the script. I said yes only in the first two pages. We had full narration much later, but I was sure about doing it, even more because Meghna was telling the story. I hope all of you see what we have seen in it. The film will have an impact on all of us.”

Confident about Chhapaak’s script, Deepika Padukone added, “This story will evoke some emotions. That is success for me. It will have longevity.”

In the trailer, Padukone bears a stark resemblance to acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Her look in the film has been applauded by all. Remembering the day when she did her first look test for Chhapaak, the actor shared, “I remember I was at Fox office. We were doing the look test. It took four-five hours. And when I saw myself as Malti in the mirror for the first time, I told Meghana that I feel like me. That’s when I knew what I wanted to do while playing Malti. When Laxmi saw me as Malti, she felt she was seeing herself. And I think that is beautiful.”

Happy about Laxmi’s reaction to her look in the movie, Deepika Padukone said, “This is the first time I am playing a real-life character, someone who is so tangible. It is a great feeling when you are playing a person from real life, and they feel you look like them.” She also shared how spirited Laxmi is in life and how she can chat with her for hours. “It is Laxmi’s spirit. It is about how easy she is with everything. Her joy, her attitude, I have never met somebody like her. She is so unique. I don’t say anything about her with sympathy. She is always full of stories. She is always full of anecdotes. I can sit and talk to her for hours. You will see that side of her in the film,” added the actor.

Chhapaak marks Padukone’s debut as a film producer and with this new role, the actor wants to tell important stories. “I don’t want to sit here and sound like I know it all. I am here to learn. I don’t know much, but I want to learn. I want to tell important stories. In Ka productions, Ka is a part of my name and Ka also means soul. So I hope my films go on even after me.” she said.

Also starring Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020.

