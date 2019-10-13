Never felt as emotionally burnt out as I felt after Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone

Actor Deepika Padukone says she watched the prosthetics used for her in Chhapaak burn after completing the film to allow for her character to leave her system.

Deepika, who plays acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal in the Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic, calls Chhapaak the toughest film of her career.

“Up until then I had felt that emotionally a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was the most difficult because with him it’s not just about the character or the film but everything that goes into making it, all the hurdles, so by the end of it you’re exhausted for various reasons.

“With Chhapaak, the process was exhausting, of having to get the prosthetics done for like three hours and another hour to take it off. Emotionally I have never been as burnt out as I felt after that,” Deepika said at the opening session of Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019 here today.

The actor took the audience to the last day of Chhapaak, recalling how she ordered for an extra piece of face prosthetic, in order to burn it after completing the shoot.

“You have to pay for every piece of prosthetic, they are expensive. On the last day, I asked Meghna to get made an extra piece which I needed. We got that, only for me to burn it at pack up. It was a hospital scene, we finished that and I took off my face (prosthetic), had a shower, took this extra piece, went to a corner, threw alcohol on it and burnt it.

“I watched it burn and I stood there as I needed to see it burn completely to a point where I didn’t even want to see the shape of the eyes, nose. I wanted everything to become ash. I stood there till that entire process was over and only then I felt a part of it had left my system, my body. But it’s not entirely possible as none of these characters leave your system. As of now, this has been the toughest film I’ve done,” the actor said.