Deepika Padukone at MAMI 2019: Cinema has the power to make us less lonely

The opening ceremony of Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star was held in Mumbai on October 17. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Kalki Koechlin and others attended the prestigious event. Deepika Padukone, who is also the Chairperson of the Mumbai film festival addressed the gathering and spoke about her love for cinema.

Deepika Padukone, in her opening address, said, “Many of you are probably wondering and why I am here and that the role of a Chairperson is for someone older and wiser. Many others believe that I am too young, too mainstream, too tall and now look what I am wearing! (referring to her gown). But I am here for two reasons, to learn and to give back to the community, which has given me so much.”

She further said, “Cinema has the power to make us less lonely when we are. In the age of digital streaming and social media that is slowly but surely is isolating us, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI) binds us without boundaries, inhibitions and most importantly without fear. As an artiste who truly believes in the power of cinema, I say we need this more than ever before.”

Actor Deepti Naval was honoured at the opening ceremony for her contribution to cinema. “I am actually very nervous. I always used to think, ‘How does it feel to walk on the stage and get an award?’ Now I know. It feels like this,” Deepti said.

Deepika Padukone and Vishal Bhardwaj presented the award to the Chashme Buddoor actor.

The MAMI film festival will last until October 24 in Mumbai.