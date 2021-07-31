scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Deepika Padukone celebrates 12 years of Love Aaj Kal: ‘Meera was simply beautiful, inside out’

Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, drew parallels between two love stories - one set in the 1960s and the other in the new millennium.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
July 31, 2021 3:30:25 pm
love aaj kalLove Aaj Kal completes 12 years on JUly 31.

As filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 movie Love Aaj Kal clocks 12 years on Saturday, actor Deepika Padukone reminisced about playing Meera, a character she said resonated with many women at the time.

The romantic-drama, featuring Saif Ali Khan as the male lead, drew parallels between two love stories – one set in the 1960s and the other in the new millennium.

The 35-year-old actor said the time she spent while working on the film still brings a smile on her face. “I can’t believe it’s been 12 years since ‘Love Aaj Kal’ (released) already! Meera, I believe, was simply beautiful; inside out. A character many related to at the time. Just reminiscing about all those months we spent filming in Delhi and London, brings a smile to my face,” Padukone said in a statement.

Produced by Khan and Dinesh Vijan, the film was well-received by both the critics and the audiences.

In 2020, Ali directed a contemporary take on the film with a similar theme of two love stories – one set in Udaipur in the early 90s and the other in modern-day Delhi. The movie, featuring actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, received a lukewarm response.

