Deepika Padukone cannot stop laughing at Vicky Kaushal’s ‘vanity jam’, he says ‘felt cute’

Vicky Kaushal's latest video is sure a treat for his fans. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Actor Vicky Kaushal dropped a treat for his fans. The actor posted a video of himself in which he can be seen lip-syncing to ‘Purple Hat.’ Posting the video, Vicky wrote, “Felt cute will 100% delete it later. Bohot zor se Acting aa rahi thi.”

The video received reactions from many of his friends. Deepika Padukone dropped laughing-out-loud smiley in the comment section, while choreographer Caesar Gonsalves wrote, “Vibe hey vibe hey” on the video. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal also posted a comment. “Kya superb lip movement computer graphics hai yaar.. wow,” the actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Earlier in the day, Vicky showed off his painting talent. He posted a picture in which he was seen holding a small canvas that had Lord Ganesh painted over it. When his stylist Amandeep Kaur commented “You made this?” Vicky replied, “Ki karaa, talent khatam hi nahi hunda! (What to do? I have too much talent.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Earlier this month, Vicky Kaushal celebrated 9 years in Bollywood. Vicky took to Instagram to share a photo from one of his auditions in 2012, when he entered Bollywood. “Today, 9 years back SHUKR!” Vicky wrote alongside the photo on his Instagram story.

Vicky Kaushal began as an assistant director, on Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. The same year he made his screen debut with Kashyap’s co-production, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama, where she will play a character inspired by the warrior Ashwatthama. The film will reunite him with his Uri director Aditya Dhar.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Vicky also has Mr Lele, Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur to his credit.