Deepika Padukone takes the South of France by storm on day 5 of Cannes Film Festival. See new pictures here

Actor Deepika Padukone explored the south of France on day five of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Deepika is a member of the jury, and has been serving look after look at the prestigious event. On Saturday, she posted a series of pictures and videos from her day out. So far, Deepika has opted for a gold and black saree, a chic printed shirt and pants, and a red gown

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Deepika treated fans with a glimpse of her day. In one of the videos, the 36-year-old wore a stunning black dress, which she paired with some impressive jewellery. In another video, Deepika took her fans inside her Louis Vuitton shoot. As soon as she shared the videos, fans filled the comment section with praises. “Absolutely gorgeous,” read a comment, while another fan mentioned that Deepika is a “stunner.”

Earlier this week, on day four of Cannes 2022, the Piku actor made a stylish appearance at a dinner party, hosted by Vanity Fair and Louis Vuitton. At the opening ceremony of the India pavillion at Cannes, Deepika made a short speech, during which she said, “I feel as a nation, we have it. We have the talent, we have the ability and I think we just need that sort of conviction. I truly believe there will come a day when Indians won’t have to be at Cannes, and Cannes (film festival) will be in India.”

In addition to Deepika, other Bollywood celebrities at Cannes include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Hina Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and others.

Deepika was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra. She will next be seen in Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s long-awaited return to screens. She’ll follow it up with Project K, The Intern, and Fighter.