Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold on Day 4 of Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone is slaying at the Cannes International Film Festival. The Bollywood actor, who has become a regular at the prestigious event, is putting her best fashion foot forward, and her fans aren’t complaining. After turning a white goddess on Thursday during the red carpet premiere of Elton John’s biopic Rocketman, Deepika made a mark on Day 4 of Cannes too.

Advertising

Deepika shared three quirky looks from her second day at Cannes. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, “day 2, look 1… #Cannes2019”

Minutes later, she revealed her second look too. Posting a set of clicks, she captioned the images as, “day 2, look 2… #cannes2019 @off____white”

Deepika was quick to post pictures from her third look to. She wrote along, “day 2, look 3… #Cannes2019 @philosophyofficial”

Advertising

Deepika Padukone has been keeping her fans up to date about everything she is doing at Cannes 2019. From boarding a flight to France, to getting her hair and make-up done, she continues to give a sneak peek into everything through her social media handles.

Check out all the photos of Deepika Padukone from her second day at the Cannes 2019:

Also read: Celebrities at Cannes Film Festival LIVE UPDATES

On the work front, Deepika is busy with the shooting of Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, which also marks her debut into production.

Also see: Photos: Indian celebrities take over Cannes Film Festival 2019

Recently, she joined Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala where the two Bollywood beauties left fans asking for more with their glamorous appearance. Later they were even clicked partying together at the Met Gala after-party.