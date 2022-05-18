scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Urvashi Rautela shake a leg at India Pavilion

Folk singer Mame Khan enthralled the audience at the India Pavilion at Cannes 2022, as he made actors Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela and Pooja Hegde do ghoomar dance on his song.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 7:08:32 pm
cannes 2022 india pavilion deepika tamannaah urvashi poojaFolk singer Mame Khan made the four female actors dance to his song.

The India Pavilion was inaugurated on Wednesday amid some folk song and dance at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. Indian celebrities Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela and Pooja Hegde danced during singer Mame Khan’s impromptu performance at the India Pavilion.

Also read |Cannes 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannah Bhatia dance to Mame Khan’s tunes

Mame Khan is a traditional Manganiyar singer from Rajasthan. Several videos from his performance have made their way to social media and fan pages. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who attended the inauguration, posted a video on his official Twitter account too.

Deepika Padukone is among the jury members at Cannes 2022. This year, six Indian films will be screened at Marche du Cinema. These include R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Nikhil Mahajan’s Godavari, Shankar Shrikumar’s Alpha Beta Gamma, Biswajeet Bora’s Boomba Ride, Achal Mishra’s Dhuin, and Jayaraj’s Tree Full of Parrots.

Also read |Cannes 2022: From films to red carpet, the spotlight is on India

Oscar winner AR Rahman is at Cannes 2022 to unveil his directorial debut Le Musk. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej and lyricist Prasoon Joshi are attending the film festival too. Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan is also at Cannes to promote his upcoming film Vikram.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement