Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Urvashi Rautela shake a leg at India Pavilion

The India Pavilion was inaugurated on Wednesday amid some folk song and dance at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. Indian celebrities Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela and Pooja Hegde danced during singer Mame Khan’s impromptu performance at the India Pavilion.

Mame Khan is a traditional Manganiyar singer from Rajasthan. Several videos from his performance have made their way to social media and fan pages. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who attended the inauguration, posted a video on his official Twitter account too.

Deepika Padukone is among the jury members at Cannes 2022. This year, six Indian films will be screened at Marche du Cinema. These include R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Nikhil Mahajan’s Godavari, Shankar Shrikumar’s Alpha Beta Gamma, Biswajeet Bora’s Boomba Ride, Achal Mishra’s Dhuin, and Jayaraj’s Tree Full of Parrots.

Oscar winner AR Rahman is at Cannes 2022 to unveil his directorial debut Le Musk. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej and lyricist Prasoon Joshi are attending the film festival too. Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan is also at Cannes to promote his upcoming film Vikram.