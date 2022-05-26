Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh her ‘trophy’ in new video

Deepika Padukone is seemingly having a gala time at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. And, Ranveer Singh made it even more special and fun for her. Deepika on Thursday took to Instagram to post a video of herself from her dressing room in Cannes.

In the video, Deepika is heard asking for a gift that she was promised. The actor clearly mentions that she doesn’t want that ‘stupid gift’ (a toy bird which makes the ‘quack quack’ noise). Then, she gets her real gift, which is a big pack of chocolate. On receiving her gift, Deepika says, “This is not the best gift of today, tomorrow, this is the best gift of the decade.”

Later in the video, fans get to see the PDA of Ranveer and Deepika as the former comes and sits on her lap. Deepika calls him her ‘trophy’ and Ranveer adds, “Today, I’m her present.”

After the video surfaced online, fans noticed Ranveer cheering for the Gehraiyaan star. One fan wrote, “😂Ranveer cheering in the background.” Another fan added, “You guys are couple goals. Love you.” “I love you and your trophy❤️❤️ . Both are looking amazing in your attires😍,” read a comment.

Deepika Padukone is among the jury members at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She has also been turning heads with her red carpet looks.